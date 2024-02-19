Gandhinagar, February 19: A 27-year-old woman has accused her 30-year-old live-in partner of criminal breach of trust. Nisha Prajapati resides in the Godadara neighbourhood with her three-year-old kid, as per the complaint. She was residing in a rented home following her divorce in 2021. It was three years ago that she met Bharat Prajapati, who had moved in with her on the promise of marriage. Nisha discovered that Barat was still in contact with his wife on February 12 when she looked through his phone.

Bharat fled the house after threatening to murder her when she objected to this. She then learned that Bharat had moved in with his wife from her community. Nisha took some sleeping tablets after that. She texted her brother, asking him to look after her baby. Gujarat Shocker: Man Strangles to Death His Minor Live-In Partner, Later Dies by Suicide in Navsari District.

Her brother arrived shortly after and moved her to a private hospital. She also filed a complaint of criminal intimidation and breach of Trust against Barat. Previously, in the Navsari district of Gujarat, close to Bilimora, a 26-year-old man killed himself after strangling his live-in partner, according to police. An officer from the Bilimora police station stated that the man was a migrant worker who lived with the girl for over a year and worked in a factory. Gujarat: Hindu Man ‘Force-Fed Beef’ By Live-In Partner, Her Brother, Dies By Suicide in Surat; Mother Says Want Justice For My Son.

The official stated that the couple had a fight, following which the Bihar native strangled the woman and hung himself from the ceiling of their home in Antaliya. The authorities said that although the live-in couple lived like a married couple, they planned to be married once she turned major, citing a man's family who shared the flat.

