Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs on Tuesday staged a protest outside Maharashtra Assembly, demanding the resignation of the state minister Nawab Malik who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with links with Dawood Ibrahim and money laundering case.

A Special PMLA court had sentenced the NCP leader Nawab Malik to 14-day judicial custody till March 21 in connection with the money laundering case.

Earlier in February, the ED had also conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said. (ANI)

