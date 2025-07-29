Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): BJP MLC Parinay Fuke emphasised the importance of balancing personal expression with professional responsibilities regarding the newly issued guidelines by the Maharashtra government that aims to regulate social media use among government employees.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government had issued new social media usage guidelines for its employees, warning that disciplinary action will be taken against anyone violating the new rules in order to curb any potential dissemination of confidential information.

BJP MLC Fuke urged all employees to comply with the new directives.

"The government employees had been misusing the social media platforms for self-glorification. They were misusing government houses, uniforms and offices... A circular has been issued in this regard... I request everyone to obey it, " Fuke told ANI

The new guidelines will be applicable to officers and employees of the Maharashtra government, including anyone on a contractual basis or by delegation; employees in local bodies, boards, corporations, and public undertakings.

As per the new guidelines issued by Maharashtra, employees should not criticise the policies or actions of the state government, and of any other government in India

The General Administration Department of the Maharashtra issued a circular on July 28 under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, saying that the increasing prevalence and convenience of social media sites and instant messaging, like Facebook, Linkedin, X, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Telegram, have created the "dangers" of dissemination of confidential information and spreading of misleading information, the statement said.

However, the government has allowed employees to use messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram to coordinate and contact with others for 'intra-office work.'

The rules state that all state government employees, even contractual employees, should "use social media consciously and responsibly" and keep their work and personal social media accounts separate.

The state's general administration department has also said that officers and employees might post about successful efforts regarding any schemes or initiatives; however, the posts should not be done for self-praise but rather to highlight the schemes. Similarly, with any text posts made, the government has said to focus on the initiatives rather than praise. The rules have banned the employees from showing government logos, uniforms, official vehicles, or other buildings in photos except for in profile photos of one's account.

According to the notification, the General Administration department has also said that only an authorised person will be allowed to use the official government social media accounts. (ANI)

