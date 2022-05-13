Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Thursday alleged that he was pressured by the police to leave Udaipur, ahead of the Congress' Chintan Shivir.

The Congress is holding the Chintan Shivir from May 13 to 15 in Udaipur to discuss 'communal polarization', farmers' issues, and strengthening the party for the upcoming elections.

Also Read | Indian Envoy Gopal Baglay Calls on New Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Rajya Sabha MP Meena said he was to attend a condolence meeting at a friend's place in Udaipur and a tribal conference but the police forcibly took him into custody and did not allow him to move out of the hotel where he was staying.

"I went to Udaipur... SP came with a heavy force and removed me without any reason... they didn't even let me offer prayers at a temple in between. I asked but they just said that I am not allowed. This is a violation of my constitutional rights," said the BJP MP in Ajmer.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court Permits Xiaomi India To Take Overdrafts, Make Payments.

He also alleged that the hotel where the 'Chintan Shivir' is going to be held was illegal and that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had given clearance to the hotel in violation of the rules.

"Police picked me from a hotel in Udaipur where I was staying. I had gone there to attend a condolence meeting, I wanted to do a press conference to raise the issues like law and order, migration from the tribal area, exploitation of women, human trafficking, religious conversion, and poverty," he said.

Meena also accused Chief Minister Gehlot of violating his constitutional rights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)