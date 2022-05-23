New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Amid the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal on Monday asked the Muslim leaders to "introspect" if the "demolition of Hindu temples" to "bring up the Mosques" is acceptable to them.

The BJP MP has also appealed to those associating themselves with the ones who demolished the temples, to disassociate and condemn the demolition of temples.

Speaking to ANI, Agrawal said, "It is true that the Krishna janmabhoomi also lies in the Mosque premises. There is an estimate that there are nearly 30,000 such mosques. There is ample evidence of the same. The Muslim leaders will have to introspect on the places where the Hindu temples were demolished to bring up mosques at places like Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi Vishwanath and many others. Associating themselves with the ones who broke temples might harm the nation. The Muslim leaders should think about it."

Asked about the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque row, the BJP MP claimed that the entire premises are "basically a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple".

"This place is basically a Kashi Vishwanath Temple. It is the truth that the temple was demolished on the orders of Aurangzeb and a mosque was built on the structures of the Hindu temple. There is historical evidence. So it is certain that there was a temple which was demolished to build a mosque," he said.

Meanwhile, the Muslim leaders have been denying the Hindu side's claims over the discovery of a 'Shivling' during the survey of the mosque.

Speaking on the matter, Agrawal said that the Muslim leaders should answer "if the demolition of temples was fine".

"Guru Tegh Bahadur had to sacrifice himself because of religious bigotry. Do they justify it? Do they also justify the demolition of 27 Jain temples near Qutub Minar?" he said.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi district court on Monday completed the hearing of arguments in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case and reserved its decision until tomorrow.

"The hearing was completed and the decision has been kept reserved. The next date of hearing will be given. We had given an application to provide us with a CD and photographs of the report submitted by the commission," Advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side told media persons. (ANI)

