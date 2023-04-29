New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A unique Himalayan museum, along with a planetarium, will be constructed in Uttarakhand's Pauri at the cost of more than Rs 30 crore, BJP MP from the hill state Anil Baluni said on Saturday, expressing confidence that it will become a major tourist attraction.

The project will be largely financed by Baluni's MP local area development scheme (MPLADS) fund and he has issued an initial amount of Rs 4.62 crore to start it, the BJP chief spokesperson said. Some organisations will also be roped in to help finance the project, he added.

The facility will come up along the route to Badrinath, with the imposing Himalayan range visible at a distance.

In a statement, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appreciated the scheme and promised all possible help from the state government to make it a success.

Baluni said it will be a unique facility where astronomical, geographical, historical and cultural knowledge about the region will be available under one roof, and people will also get to know in detail about its flora and fauna.

Biodiversity, knowledge and science parks will also be developed on its premises, he added.

