Bhadohi, August 13: BJP MP from Bhadohi Ramesh Bind has claimed that he received a death threat on his mobile phone number, following which an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person, police said on Sunday. Amit Bhadana Receives Death Threat: YouTuber Gets Death Threat on Kin’s WhatsApp, Case Filed in Noida.

According to a complaint lodged by Bind at Gopiganj police station on Saturday, he received 11 messages on August 11 in which the sender threatened to kill him during a visit to Bhadohi, Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said. Bomb Threat Call: Mumbai Police Arrest Mentally Unstable Man for Making 79 Fake Calls to Control Room in Last Five Months.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered in the matter and a probe has been launched, she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)