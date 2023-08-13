Mumbai, August 13: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to Mumbai Police about a "100-kg" bomb in the city, a crime branch official said on Sunday. The interrogation of the accused, identified as Rukhsar Ahmed who is a tailor by profession, revealed that he had made 79 calls to the Mumbai Police's control room in the last five months raising various complaints and issues, the official said. Bomb Threat Call: Mumbai Police Receives Hoax Threat Call From Unidentified Caller To Blow Up Domestic, International Airports.

The accused seems to be mentally unstable, he added. According to the crime branch official, Ahmed, a resident of Malvani area, called up the police control room on Saturday late at night and told the police personnel that a 100-kg bomb was kept somewhere in Mumbai city. Bomb Blast Threat in Mumbai: Police Receives Warning of 'Serial Bomb Blasts' in Local Trains; Caller Arrested in Inebriated State From Juhu Area.

Police tracked down the location of the caller to Malvani and arrested Ahmed. A case was registered under 506-II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)