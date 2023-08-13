Amit Bhadana, a well-known YouTuber, received death threats while he was reportedly shooting for his upcoming project in the national capital. The threats were made via a WhatsApp call to his brother's contact number, which was followed by an offensive message on his phone. Amit's brother acted quickly in response to this worrying incident and filed an FIR on Saturday at the Sector-49 police station in Noida. The Noida police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and initiated a probe into the matter. Ashoke Pandit's Twitter Account Gets Suspended After 72 Hoorain Producer Issues Death Threat to Twitter User.

Amit Bhadana Receives Death Threat

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना सेक्टर-49 नोएडा पर FIR दर्ज है, संदिग्ध नंबर की सर्विलांस आदि की सहायता से जांच कर आरोपी के विरुद्ध आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जायेगी। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) August 13, 2023

