Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), and alleged that the state's secondary education board chairperson D P Jaroli was involved in question paper leak.

He alleged the role of the state government in the matter was also doubtful.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had earlier rejected Meena's allegations that the question paper of the examination conducted recently was leaked.

Meena alleged on Wednesday that "the board chairman is involved in the paper leak. Jaroli handed over the command of coordination in Jaipur to his friend despite he being a private person."

"A blacklisted institution was also made exam centre. Seals of some of the envelopes containing exam papers, which were dispatched from Jaipur's Shiksha Sankul to (exam) centres, were broken," he claimed.

"A CBI inquiry should be ordered in the whole matter,” he told reporters in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a protest outside the board office in Ajmer alleging that the chairman was making political statements while holding a constitutional post.

They demanded resignation of Jaroli.

On Monday, Jaroli held a press conference in Ajmer and denied the allegations of the leak of question paper and answer sheet of REET with the involvement of the board. He had also targeted Meena and made comments about the BJP's state president Satish Poonia and central government.

"The political comments of the chairman of the Board of Secondary Education are indecent and unconstitutional. The state government should immediately sack Jaroli,” former education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani had said.

The exam was conducted by the board across the state on September 26 and after several irregularities and negligence came to light in the conduct of the exam, the state government suspended a Rajasthan Administration Services (RAS) officer, two Rajasthan Police Services (RPS) officers, a head constable, two constables and over a dozen personnel of the Education Department.

Four persons, including three police constables were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the suspected paper leak.

