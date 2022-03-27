New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janta Party Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala on Sunday hit out at the Congress for launching 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' over rising inflation and fuel price from March 31 and said that Congress has come up with "new jumla" like "Garibi Hatao".

Speaking to ANI Jugal Thakor said, "Congress has come up with a new jumla, does it really want inflation to come down? Because the country is grinding because of the Congress Party".

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat, March 27, 2022: Here is The Full Text of PM Narendra Modi’s Radio Programme.

Thakor further attacked the Congress party saying, "You have seen that earlier Congress had given the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' does it happened? despite given slogan poverty still remained in their rule. Congress keep on coming up with new and new rhetoric like this."

"I do not think that their mission is to remove inflation but only political agenda is to mislead the public of country", he added

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Buffalo Death From Dog Bite Makes People Rush For Rabies Vaccine in Gwalior.

Congress is going to launch 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' over the issue of rising inflation and fuel price hike from March 31 to April 7.

In a press conference on Saturday, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala announced that the protest will be launched in three phases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)