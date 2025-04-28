Deoghar (Jharkhand) [India], April 28 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday said that Kashmir will "definitely come back to India" and claimed that Pakistan would be divided into separate nations.

While speaking at an event in Deoghar in Jharkhand, he said, "Kashmir is ours, and we will take it back. Pakistan will break into different parts-Balochistan, Pakhtunistan, and Punjab. If this does not happen, then you can say that BJP gave a false assurance. This is Prime Minister Modi's guarantee."

He described the recent terror attack in Pahalgam as "extremely unfortunate".

Speaking about security concerns, Dubey referred to recent incidents where visas of some Pakistani nationals were revoked. He questioned the marriages between Pakistani nationals and Indian citizens, saying, "Why marry someone from an enemy country?" He argued that the "intentions behind such marriages should be closely examined".

"Those who supported Pakistan in killing our people, or those who supported them in the name of marrying Indians, must be taken action upon," Dubey told ANI.

Earlier, on Monday morning, while speaking about the Pahalgam attack, Dubey alleged Bangladesh's interim government of ties with Lashkar-e-Taiba, and said that the India-Bangladesh border must be secured to prevent terror infiltration.

Commenting on water-sharing agreements with Bangladesh, Dubey criticised the 1996 Ganga water treaty signed during the Congress government's tenure, calling it a wrong decision. He pointed out that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has "repeatedly raised concerns" about the issue.

"To stop the terror infiltration, both India and Bangladesh's borders need to be secured. The decision regarding the Ganga water agreement by the then Congress government in 1996 was completely wrong. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been saying it constantly," he said.

Following the terror attack, the Indian government had announced several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

