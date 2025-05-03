Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] May 3 (ANI) - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pradip Purohit has raised objections to the naming of a newly constructed Jagannath temple in West Bengal's Digha as "Jagannath Dham." He said there is only one Jagannath Dham, and CM Mamata Banerjee cannot build a Dham.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Purohit said, "The temple has been named Jagannath Dham. There is a Jagannath Dham in Puri and everywhere else there are temples. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee can't build a Dham. There is only one Jagannath Dham in Puri. We welcome the Jagannath temple built in West Bengal but she can't name it as Jagannath Dham."

Earlier, renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik requested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to immediately issue an order not to call the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple at Digha in the state's Purba Medinipur district a "Dham". Pattnaik pointed out that it creates confusion among the devotees of Lord Jagannath.

"The Jagannath Temple inaugurated in Digha is not a Dham...I request CM Mamata Banerjee to immediately order not to call it a Dham as it hurts the sentiments of the devotees of Lord Jagannath and also creates confusion," Pattnaik told ANI.

Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Jagannath Temple at Digha on Wednesday. The Rs 250 crore temple has been built over 20 acres of land and is similar to the 12th-century temple at Puri of the same deities.

After inaugurating the temple on April 30, Mamata Banerjee took to X and wrote, "The emotions I felt during the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha are beyond words.

On April 27, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to win the upcoming state Assembly elections by "climbing on the shoulders" of Lord Jagannath".

"On one side, you are killing Hindus, and on the other side, you are constructing temples. Constructing temples or mosques is not the job of the government. For the Ayodhya Ram temple, funds were raised by the people. For the Jagannath Temple in Digha, people should raise funds. Why does the state government have to get involved in this? Mamata Banerjee is trying to win the elections by climbing on the shoulders of Lord Jagannath," Sukanta Majumdar told reporters. (ANI)

