New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): BJP MP Roopa Ganguly has hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy in West Bengal and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of committing "organised crime" in the state.

"Do these seven people have the power to attack Nadda ji's convoy? These people think we are fools. Authorities should look into their history.... The Home Ministry has sent a letter (West Bengal Chief Secretary and DGP) so they have arrested seven people," Ganguly told ANI when asked about seven people who have reportedly been arrested in connection with the attack on Nadda's convoy.

Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

"There is organized crime in West Bengal. Earlier, CPIM [Communist Party of India (Marxist)] people used to do it, now Mamata's TMC people are doing it. Their details should be flashed with photographs so that we know if they are from West Bengal or not," she said.

The Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha alleged that there were attacks on other BJP leaders in the past as well but no action has been taken as assailants were TMC workers.

Commenting on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's remark that BJP leaders visiting West Bengal bring their own security, Ganguly said: "The Chief Minister should clearly say that she won't be responsible for the security of any big leader in the state and the Central government will be responsible for it."

After the attack on the BJP chief's convoy, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) summoned West Bengal Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state.The MHA had earlier sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

