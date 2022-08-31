New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Amid the ongoing face-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi, the BJP MPs from Delhi wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena demanding an inquiry into the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) allegations that attempts were made to buy its MLAs.

Even Deputy CM Sisodia had alleged that he had received a call asking him to join the BJP in lieu of dropping criminal proceedings against him on charges of corruption and being made the chief minister.

The BJP MPs, on Tuesday, wrote in a letter, "You may be aware of the malicious, false, misleading and diversionary statements issued in the public domain by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Dy. CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders to the effect that AAP MLAs had got calls from the BJP where they were offered huge amounts of cash to transfer their allegiance to the BJP."

Addressing a press conference today, BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manoj Tiwari and Hans Raj Hans demanded a "forensic investigation" into the matter.

Northeast Delhi MP Tiwari said, "We are 100 per cent confident that Lieutenant Governor will definitely take cognizance of this letter because AAP is maliciously lying to the people of Delhi and this an attempt to mislead them to hide corruption. The big lies that have been said after taking the oath of the Constitution, will be clear after the investigation. All we have to say is that those who are accusing BJP that they have received a call, all those who came to join BJP, all these messages should be investigated and forensic investigation should be done so that things are clear."

Tiwari further took a dig at the AAP government over the liquor scam and said, "All of us MPs of Delhi repeatedly questioned Kejriwal on the liquor scam, but instead of answering it, many selected people of his (AAP) government made false allegations, which remains a matter of surprise for everyone. They first say that this is a very good revenue model for liquor. When the investigation starts, they withdraw. When the CBI proceeds in the investigation, it is said that these LGs are guilty. Then they say that there is talk of buying Manish Sisodia."

"Arvind Kejriwal has said that a call has come to our MLAs, and an attempt has been made to buy them. Our demand is that the phone of all those who have received the call should be taken by the investigating agency, and an inquiry should be conducted on it. We have taken the allegations of the Arvind Kejriwal gang seriously, and therefore we have written a letter to the LG. We have demanded a forensic investigation," Tiwari added.

South Delhi MP Bidhuri said offering a bribe to an elected representative is a punishable offence and asked AAP to share the names of people who approached their MLAs and offered them money to join the BJP.

"AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said that all of us were given an offer of Rs 20 crore each and it was told to bring more MLAs. For this, we have written to Lieutenant Governor and urged him for investigation," said Bidhuri.

West Delhi MP Singh said that Arvind Kejriwal alleged that there has been an offer to buy our 12 MLAs

Taking a potshot at Kejriwal for holding a trust vote, West Delhi MP Singh said the CM doesn't trust his own MLAs.

"Kejriwal has alleged that there has been an offer to buy our 12 MLAs. Kejriwal ji says that this has happened for the first time in the history of the world. For the first time in the history of the world, the person who has got 90 per cent of the seats is bringing a no-confidence motion against himself. They have 62 MLAs and still, he called for a trust vote. This is nothing but a drama by him to divert the public's attention from the scams in liquor and education," he said.

He further congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for his strategy of diverting the attention of the people through his theatrics adding that to some extent, he was successful.

This comes after a number of AAP leaders including party supremo Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wanted to "buy" 40 of their MLAs to destabilize the government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said some of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have approached him alleging that they have been threatened and offered bribes to break the party.

The Kejriwal-led Delhi government also called a special session of the Assembly amid a political row over claims that the BJP is trying to lure his party's MLAs.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia earlier tweeted that BJP is offering to close all CBI and ED cases against him if he splits AAP and joins BJP. He said that the BJP had even offered him the CM post. He also said that he will never join the corrupt conspirators.

BJP had declined any such offer being made to him. BJP leaders attacked Kejriwal and Sisodia, saying that it is the frustration of AAP as their corruption is getting exposed. (ANI)

