Kohima (Nagaland) [India], August 11 (ANI): As part of the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from 11th to 15th August, BJP Nagaland, led by State President Benjamin Yepthomi, along with state Officials, visited the School for the Deaf at Naharbari, Dimapur, as per media cell, BJP Nagaland.

The team engaged with the students, staff, and students extending support as part of the campaign's outreach initiatives. Established in 1987, the School for the Deaf is the first and only institution of its kind in Nagaland, dedicated to the education, vocational training, and rehabilitation of the hearing impaired.

Founded by Rev. Yanger Walling--three-time National Awardee (1999, 2004 & 2009)--the institution has been a beacon of service and empowerment for nearly four decades.

Rev. Yanger Walling expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the BJP State President and his team for conducting a special Independence Day programme under Har Ghar Tiranga.

In his address, Benjamin Yepthomi stated, "Though we come from a political party, we come here as family. It is a joy and a blessing to be among these wonderful children. We are reminded that God's love knows no boundaries and that we are all precious in His eyes. Faith is not only heard with ears but felt in the heart."

He further encouraged the community to build a society where every child is valued and loved.

The programme was chaired by BJP State Vice President and Convenor of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Khevishe Achumi. An invocation of God's blessings was led by Rev. Yanger Walling, followed by special performances from the students--reading Bible verses and presenting a gospel song in sign language. Besutsu Dozo concluded the programme with a benediction.

In addition to the visit to the School for the Deaf at Naharbari, BJP Nagaland organised Free Medical Camps in all 11 District Jails across the State, aimed at ensuring healthcare access for inmates. A special Har Ghar Tiranga celebration was also held at the residence of the State President, Benjamin Yepthomi.

The programme was graced by Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, GoN, Y. Patton; Hon'ble BJP Ministers and Advisors; Chairmen of State PSUs; former Ministers; DMC and CTC BJP Councillors; along with party leaders, karyakartas, and members from all ranks of BJP Nagaland. (ANI)

