Kolkata, May 31 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday named Ashis Ghosh as its candidate for the assembly bypoll in Kaliganj in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The ruling TMC has nominated Alifa Ahmed, the daughter of Nasiruddin Ahmed, whose death in February necessitated the by-election.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, "Ghosh is a loyal and dedicated party worker. He works for the people in the area. He will play an important role in fulfilling the organisational objectives."

The BJP candidate was a member of the local panchayat and a former mandal president of the party.

The Congress has named Kabil Uddin Shaikh as its candidate, and the CPI(M)-led Left Front has extended support to him.

The voting will be held on June 19, and the results will be declared on June 23.

The by-election assumes significance as assembly polls will be due in the state in less than a year.

