New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that only the BJP-led NDA can fulfil the vision of a "Vikasita Keralam", following his visit to the poll-bound state.

He also said that the UDF and LDF lack interest in the state's development.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Yesterday's visit to Thiruvananthapuram was unforgettable. Only BJP-NDA can realise the dream of Vikasita Keralam while UDF and LDF have no interest in development."

A day earlier, the Prime Minister flagged off four new trains, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains and one passenger train and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects in Thiruvananthapuram.

Addressing a gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, the Prime Minister lauded the historic BJP victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, saying it marks the end of decades of neglect by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) and the beginning of a new era of development and good governance.

PM Modi also criticised the two fronts for perpetuating corruption and mismanagement.

"Both the LDF and UDF have, in various ways, driven Kerala into a cycle of corruption, mismanagement, and appeasement politics. Though they may use different flags and symbols, their underlying political approach and agendas are virtually identical: rampant corruption, a lack of accountability, and the promotion of divisive communalism. Both parties are well aware that their opportunity to govern resurfaces every five years, yet the core issues remain unaddressed," PM Modi said.

"For decades, both the LDF and UDF have neglected Thiruvananthapuram, depriving the city of basic facilities and infrastructure. The Left and the Congress have consistently failed to address the needs of our people. However, our BJP team has already begun working towards a developed Thiruvananthapuram. To the people of this city, I say: have faith - the change that has long been overdue is finally on its way," he added.

Hailing victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation polls, he said, "This victory is a victory for good governance. This victory is a victory for the resolve to build a developed Kerala. This victory is a victory for the commitment to free Kerala from the corruption of the LDF and UDF" (ANI)

