Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that the BJP could not fix the potholes in the roads of Bengaluru during four years of its rule in the state.

He was speaking to the media at Belagavi Airport today.

Also Read | Odisha: Mayurbhanj District Records Most Cases of Crime Against Women, Shows NCRB Data.

Reacting to the BJP accusing that the works were not being carried out under Brand Bengaluru, the CM said that it had only been 6 months since the Congress came to power.

"Did the BJP create the brand Bangalore? The High Court had reprimanded the BJP government for not filling the potholes. What moral right do they have to talk about Bengaluru," he asked.

Also Read | Bihar: Protester Miraculously Survives After Train Runs Over Him at Bihta Railway Station.

Replying to a statement that when sessions were being held in North Karnataka and all the ministers were staying in Telangana, the CM said that all the ministers did not go there, only one or two had gone and there was no need to do politics over it.

"Only Zameer Ahmed and D K Shivakumar has to come back. Most of the people have returned," he said.

Responding to H D Kumaraswamy's statement that Siddaramaiah has no development agenda, it is only about appeasement politics, the CM said they he has said that all communities including Muslims will be protected.

Earlier JD(S) leader and Karnataka former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of indulging in Muslim appeasement and said that Congress had "misused" secularism for political expediency.

"Siddaramaiah spoke at a Muslim conference, and wherever he goes, he makes statements to please them. Yesterday also he did the same, nothing surprising. For the political benefit, they(Congress) misused the word secularism," Kumaraswamy said referring to the Siddaramaiah's participation at the 'Aluad-E-Gouse-E-Azam' conference of various Muslim religious heads from across South India on Tuesday.

The conference, held on the outskirts of Hubballi, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

After performing poorly in the Assembly election held in May this year in the state, JD(S) recently joined the BJP-led NDA alliance. The decision of the party caused several Muslim leaders to quit the party, alleging that the leadership ditched the secularism the party had espoused.

Kumaraswamy said that the Siddaramaiah government is struggling to implement the guarantees announced by the Congress ahead of the Assembly election in May this year.

"No development works are happening in the state. Even their MLAs are making statements in this regard," Kumaraswamy said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)