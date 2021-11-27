New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary executive meeting will be held on Sunday, the day when a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) floor leaders will also be held separately.

This comes ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is beginning on November 29.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session beginning November 29 with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. The agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021. (ANI)

