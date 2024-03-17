Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti who participated in the INDIA leaders' rally in Mumbai took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the people of ruling party are 'scared of Gandhi' referring to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's surname.

Mufti, while addressing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Manzil, INDIA bloc's mega rally in Mumbai said that leaders from different ideologies came together to safeguard the Constitution.

"...You (Rahul Gandhi) have Gandhi in your name and the BJP is scared of it. Today, I can see people with different thoughts and ideas here, let me tell you this is 'India.' The election is all set to begin; the public has the most powerful weapon of the Constitution and that is the 'vote.'...." Mufti said.

The former J-K Chief Minister also came down heavily on the BJP over its slogan 'abki baar 400 paar' and said, "The BJP's call to 400 seats is to change the Constitution".

The event was attended by senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The 'Nyay Yatra', which began in strife-torn Manipur on January 14, concluded on Saturday after 63 days in Mumbai.

It crossed over 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states including Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra. (ANI)

