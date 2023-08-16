New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Stepping up its electoral effort, BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) on Wednesday discussed preparations in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, sources said.

They said that CEC discussed preparations in poll-bound Chhattisgarh and discussed some seats. Of 90 seats, the CEC discussed the panel of candidates on 27 seats, the sources said, adding that the party has categorised seats into four categories - A, B, C, D – for better planning in its electoral effort.

They said that classification will help give sharper focus to seats that the party considers weak.

While ‘A’ category seats are those which BJP has won every time in the past polls, ‘B’ category has seats the party has had mixed results in terms of win and loss, the sources said.

The ‘C’ category has seats where BJP is weak while the ‘D’ category comprises those constituencies which BJP has never won, they said.

The discussion on Tuesday was held on 22 seats in the ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories and five in the ‘D’, sources told ANI.

They said that the party may field new faces on about 50 per cent of the seats in the state which is ruled by Congress.

The meeting was held at BJP headquarters and discussions concerning Chhattisgarh lasted for about two hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Chhattisgarh election in charge Om Prakash Mathur, co-incharge Mansukh Mandviya and former Chief Minister Raman Singh were among the leaders present at the meeting.

Other members of CEC including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao were also present.

Five states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram - will go to the polls by the end of this year. BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said that discussions were mainly focused on weak seats and the meeting also discussed campaign strategy.

They said the state leadership gave feedback on the work being done at the grassroots including on reaching out to people about the welfare schemes of BJP-led central government.

While the meeting first discussed Chhattisgarh, discussions are being held on Madhya Pradesh also.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma and other prominent leaders are attending the meeting. (ANI)

