New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tripura from Sunday during which he will address a public meeting and attend several party programmes.

Nadda will listen to Prime Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Sunday along with many state party leaders, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, the BJP said.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: 2 BSF Personnel Arrested in North 24 Parganas for Raping Woman Who Was Trying to Cross Border.

Besides chairing several party meetings over two days, the BJP chief will also a address a public meeting called 'Janajati Janasabha' in Khwumlung on Monday.

The assembly election in the northeast state is slated for early next year.

Also Read | TS ICET Result 2022: Telangana ICET Exam Results Declared at icet.tsche.ac.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)