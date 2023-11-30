Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party President JP Nadda addressed the beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering JP Nadda said that the aim of the Yatra was to reach as many panchayats, villages and citizens of India as possible.

"On November 15, Prime Minister Modi had launched the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra from Khunti, Jharkhand on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day. Through this yatra, we will go to 2.55 lakh panchayats and workers like you and me will encourage everyone and ask them about it - if they are eligible, they will be given the benefits of the schemes, we will make an effort for that", Nadda said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with the beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing. He said that government policies are not for the MPs to make a poster of but everyone should benefit from 'Modi's guarantee'.

"For me, each Rupee spent should reach the people at the grassroots level. The purpose behind the Sankalp Yatra is to know the experiences of those who have got the benefits of the government schemes and to know who all need to be further included. Everyone should benefit from Modi's guarantee," he added.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was observed in different parts of the country. The Yatra was flagged off from Maharashtra's Nanded, Uttarakhand's Champawat, Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, and other parts of the country on Friday. The Yatra made significant progress in Assam as local communities engaged in spreading awareness and empowering individuals with knowledge about various social welfare and development programmes.

The Yatra was also successfully conducted at various Gram Panchayats in Baksa, Kokrajhar, Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, Bajali, Udalgiri and Sonitpur districts of Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas earlier this month.

Designed as a multifaceted approach towards development, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to extend the advantages of government schemes to all segments of society, showcasing a concerted effort towards inclusive development. (ANI)

