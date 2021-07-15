New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to meet members of Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee in Delhi on Friday.

A tweet in Hindi by the Office of JP Nadda said: "BJP National President JP Nadda ji will address the Uttar Pradesh BJP 'State Working Committee' meeting through video conferencing, on 16 July 2021 at 11:30 am."

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. Out of a total of 403 Assembly seats, BJP had won 325 seats, Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats respectively in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls.

Earlier today, Nadda applauded the work of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Nadda tweeted, "CM @myogiadityanath ji is the architect of New Uttar Pradesh. He has changed the face of UP from controlling 'Mafia Raj', administering maximum vaccinations and making Kashi the medical hub of Purvanchal."

In response, Adityanath tweeted, "Heartly thanks for the encouragement, BJP National President @JPNadda ji. The transformation of Uttar Pradesh is the result of the guidance of the respected Prime Minister and his public welfare policies. This pace of good governance and development will continue unabated." (ANI)

