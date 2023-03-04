New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda met former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott at the party headquarters here as part of its "Know BJP" initiative to engage with leaders and diplomats of different countries among others.

During the exercises, Nadda elaborates on the party's history, ideology, evolution and its contribution in nation building.

The meeting, the party has said, helps strengthening bilateral ties and also in building party-to-party ties.

