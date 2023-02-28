Odisha (Bhubaneshwar) [India], February 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha protest in Bhubaneswar over former Odisha minister Naba Kisore Das's murder turned violent on Tuesday after a section of agitators tried to break the police barricade intending for a 'gherao' of the state assembly, currently in session.

Some protestors hurled eggs and water at police while the police resorted to lathi-charge.

They were protesting against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over 'deteriorating' law and order in the state.

Naba Kishore Das was shot at by a policeman in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district on January 29 and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital on the same day.

Thousands of BJP Yuva Morcha supporters led by Odisha BJP Youth wing's president Irasis Acharya marched towards Odisha Assembly in order to take out a mega rally in protest against the alleged lawlessness in the state.

A few police personnel and some BJP workers sustained injuries in the face-off.

National General Secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha Rohit Chahal, while talking to ANI said that law and order have totally "deteriorated" in the state.

"Law and order have totally deteriorated in the state. People are sick of the lawlessness in Odisha. We want to ask why the CM is silent on the Naba Das murder case. Why is the investigation not being done into the matter? We won't sit silently," he said.

He further hit out at CM Naveen Patnaik and said, "We want to ask the CM, who is running the government because the assembly is in the session here and he is in Mumbai." (ANI)

