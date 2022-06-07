New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Following the recoveries made from the residences of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's aides, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for giving "clean chit" to their minister and questioned why Arvind Kejriwal has not sought the resignation of his health minister turned 'hawalaat minister'.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The whole world has today seen the proof of the so-called honesty and goodness of the Aam Aadmi Party. Around Rs 2.8 crore and now about 2 kg of gold, 133 gold coins were recovered from Satyendar Jain and his associates."

Also Read | COVID-19 in Goa: Period Between June 15 to July 15 Crucial, Say Experts.

Further taking a dig at the Health Minister, Poonawalla said that the direct evidence of Satyendar Jain's corruption has come to the fore from the whereabouts of Arvind Kejriwal's special men.

Questioning the AAP stances on the Punjab Health Minister and Delhi health minister's resignation, the BJP leaders slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for showing sympathy for his Minister in Delhi.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says, 'Swapna Suresh's Revelation Is Baseless'.

"What is the compulsion that Arvind Kejriwal is saving the health minister of Delhi till now? Why he has still not sought the resignation of his health minister turned 'hawalaat minister'. In Punjab, he took the resignation of the health minister, then what happened in Delhi? What is the sympathy he has for his Minister in Delhi that he is using his ABCD (Arvind Kejriwal, Brashtachaar, Coverup of Corruption and Diversion) formula?" he said.

Attacking Kejriwal on giving 'clean chit' to Satyendar Jain, Poonawalla questioned, "Kejriwal ji gave clean cheat to Jain after seeking the documents. I want to ask whether the documents include the 2019 high court's order in which Satyendar Jain has been found guilty in hawala transaction. Has your 'clean chit' been given without reading these documents? Are the Delhi Court's 2019 findings vendetta politics? Is the attachment order of Rs 4.81 crore also vendetta politics? Were you able to go to the court and get clean chit?"

He further reminded of a similar incident when Kejriwal gave clean chit to Jitender Singh Tomar and said, "Remember that a similar clean chit was given to Jitender Singh Tomar. But after that, the whole truth came out. Kejriwal wants a Padma Vibhushan for his Minister. We don't know about that but he will certainly get a gold medal in scams."

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate said it seized Rs 2.85 crore cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Satyendar Jain's aides during its day-long raid conducted on Monday.

During the search, various incriminating documents and digital records were also seized, said the ED.

The assets were seized during a search operation carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on the premises of Satyendar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and his accomplices and other persons who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering.

On May 31, a trial court sent Jain to ED's custody till June 9. The move comes days after the federal agency arrested Jain on May 30. Jain is in the custody of ED till June 9.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on December 3, 2018, against Satyendar Kumar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The charge sheet mentions that Satyendar Jain while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Satyendar Kumar Jain and others for the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Jain was arrested after the ED in April this year attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore owned by companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)