Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party released a list of 62 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, the party on Thursday declared the names of the remaining six candidates who will contest the elections.

With the declaration of the names of the remaining candidates, the BJP has released the full list of those who will be in the fray in the 68-seat Assembly in Himachal.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Mentally Unstable Man Kills His Elder Brother With Axe After Argument in Kaushambhi.

Out of the six candidates getting ticket in the second list, one woman found representation while the other five are male candidates.

Among those selected to contest are Ramesh Dhawala from Dehra, Ravinder Singh Ravi from Jawalamukhi, Maheshwar Singh from Kullu, Maya Sharma from Barsar, Prof. Ramkumar from Haroli, and Kaul Negi from Rampur (SC).

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet Decides to Promulgate Ordinance to Hike SC/ST Reservation.

The party had released its first list of 62 candidates on Wednesday morning.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of BJP approved the list of candidates for the Assembly elections which included five women candidates.

The Central Election Committee of BJP on Tuesday met to discuss the seat distribution in the state and finalised the list of candidates for the Assembly elections.

Some incumbent MLAs have been dropped.

The ruling party has fielded Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from Seraj, Anil Sharma from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti from Una.

The BJP has given tickets to Hans Raj from Churah (SC) Dr. Jannak Raj from Bharmour (ST), Indira Kapoor from Chamba, DS from Dalhousie, Vikram Jariyal from Bhattiyat, Ranveer Singh (Nikka) from Nurpur, Rita Dhiman from Indora (SC), Rakesh Pathania from Fatehpur, Sanjay Guleria from Jawali, Bikram Thakur from Jaswan-Prangpur, Ravinder Dhiman from Jaisinghpur (SC).

The BJP has also given tickets to Vipin Singh Parmar from Sulah, Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka) from Nagrota, Pawan Kajal from Kangra, Sarveen Chaudhary from Shahpur, Rakesh Chaudhary from Dharamsala, Trilok Kapoor from Palampur, Mulkhraj Premi from Baijnath (SC), Ramlal Markandeya from Lahaul & Spiti (SC).

Govind Singh Thakur has been given a ticket from Manali, Surender Shourie from Banjar, Lokendra Kumar from Anni (SC), Deepraj Kapoor (Banthal) from Karsog (SC), Rakesh Jambal from Sundernagar, Vinod Kumar from Nachan (SC), Puran Chand Thakur from Darang, Prakash Rana from Jogindranagar, Rajat Thakur from Dharampur, Anil Sharma from Mandi.

Inder Singh Gandhi will contest from Balh (SC), Daleep Thakur from Sarkaghat, Anil Dhiman from Bhoranj (SC), Captain (Retd) Ranjit Singh from Sujanpur, Narendra Thakur from Hamirpur, Vijay Agnihotri from Nadaun.

The party has not given a ticket to Anurag Thakur's father and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal. Anurag Thakur's father-in-law Gulab Singh has also been denied a ticket.Both had to face defeat in the 2017 elections.

The CEC meeting was chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP stalwarts.

Last week, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh.

The state will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)