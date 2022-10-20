Kaushambhi, October 20: A man allegedly axed his elder brother to death following an argument, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the incident took place in Anetha village under Mohhabatpur Painsa police station. UP Shocker: Delhi Woman Abducted, Gang-Raped by Five in Ghaziabad, Four Accused Arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samar Bahadur Singh said, "The alleged accused Amir attacked his elder brother Faiyaz on the head with an axe at his house on Thursday morning. The injured was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead by doctors. Amir fled from the spot after the incident."

As per the preliminary investigation, the accused was mentally unstable. The body has been sent for post-mortem and teams have been set up to arrest the accused.

