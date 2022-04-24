New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Latching on Kerala minister's denial that no officials from the state visited Delhi to learn about education model of the Kejriwal government, the BJP on Sunday demanded action against AAP MLA Atishi for her "false" claim.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty in a tweet said that no "officials" from the state visited Delhi to learn about the education model of Kejriwal government as was claimed by AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Strangles Pregnant Girlfriend to Death for Pressuring Him for Marriage in Ghaziabad.

Atishi, MLA from Kalkaji constituency in Delhi, had tweeted “It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt's idea of nation building. Development through collaboration.”

Sivankutty retweeted Atishi's tweet, commenting “Kerala's Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the 'Delhi Model'. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the 'Kerala Model' last month. We would like to know which 'officials' were welcomed by the AAP MLA.”

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Wanted Criminal Vikas Malhey for Committing Six Murders.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds education portfolio, to clarify whether any official delegation of Kerala had visited a Delhi government school on Saturday or take action against Atishi for her "false" claim.

“It is surprising how Atishi can make such false claims violating state protocol for political gimmick,” Kapoor said.

Another Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said "Delhi model" has been "exposed" with Kerala education minister denying claim of Atishi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)