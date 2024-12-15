New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday seized on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's rejection of his ally Congress' doubts on Electronic Voting Machines to slam the main opposition party and Rahul Gandhi.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "Now Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, throws the Congress and Rahul Gandhi under the bus, on the EVM issue.

"EVMs can't be good when Congress wins and bad when they lose. Rahul Gandhi is increasingly looking like a loser no one wants to stand with."

In an exclusive interview to PTI, the National Conference leader dismissed the objections to EVMs, saying it cannot be that the Congress celebrates its win in polls held through the machines and then raises questions on their reliability when it loses.

Abdullah said, "When you get a hundred plus members of Parliament using the same EVMs, and you celebrate that as sort of a victory for your party, you can't then a few months later turn around and say... we don't like these EVMs because now the election results aren't going the way we would like them to."

Another BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "INDI alliance member Omar Abdullah exposes Rahul Gandhi & the opposition on fake propaganda on EVMs. Congress is anti-democracy."

