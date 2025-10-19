Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 19 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday expressed confidence about the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

Addressing a public meeting in Bihar, Saha stated that the people are seeking development, which only the BJP can deliver.

Also Read | Student Suicide in Bengaluru: 19-Year-Old BBA Student Found Dead in Rented Apartment, Senior Booked for Abetment.

Saha predicted excellent results for the BJP in Bihar, citing the party's development agenda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Addressing a massive public meeting organised for the nomination filing of BJP candidates from Ramnagar and Bagaha constituencies in Bihar, Saha said, "The candidates will win with massive votes, and the crowd itself is speaking. I want to thank everyone. There are 243 seats in Bihar, and the election will be held in two phases on the 6th and 11th of November, and the results will be announced on the 14th. I am confident that, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is with us, we can tell in advance what will happen on the 14th of November. In Champaran, there are nine seats, and the BJP will win all seats. This year's results in Bihar will be excellent. People are very much excited here."

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fans Seek Early Completion of SIT Probe in Assamese Singer's Case.

Saha emphasised the importance of continuing development in Bihar, highlighting the central government's schemes and initiatives that have benefited the state's farmers and people.

"In Tripura, we also celebrate Bihar Diwas. In our state, many people from Bihar are living. I have spent 5 years in Bihar at the Dental Medical College, Patna. It feels like I am at home. I have so many friends in Patna. Bihar is the soul of India because many talents come from Bihar. We have the Tripura Sundari Maa temple in Tripura, and I took blessings from there and came here so that we can win all nine seats in Champaran. Tripura was once a state of terrorism and unrest. Then, in 2018, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we became free from the CPIM rule. Now all the terrorists have surrendered, and Tripura is free from terrorism. All this was possible because of PM Modi," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister contrasted the current development trajectory with the past, particularly referencing the "jungle raj" era under Lalu Prasad Yadav, asserting that people will not accept a return to that situation.

Saha urged the people to participate in large numbers and vote for BJP candidates to ensure the state's continued development and progress towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"PM Modi has given us the HIRA Model, including highways, internet, railways, and airways. People of Bihar are very knowledgeable. Farmers in Bihar are also benefiting from central schemes. Bihar has witnessed massive development in the last few years, and this development must continue in the coming days. We are working to make the country Viksit Bharat by 2047, and Bihar will play a key role in that. We know how jungle raaj was in Bihar during Lalu Prasad Yadav's time, and now Bihar has come out of that situation. People will not accept him again. The guarantee of development can be given only by the BJP. Everyone should go early in the morning to vote for our BJP MLA candidates to push Bihar towards development," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)