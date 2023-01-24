New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday asked the BJP to accept their defeat in the MCD polls and help ensure the smooth conduct of mayoral elections.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Tuesday without electing a mayor and deputy mayor amid a ruckus by some councillors.

Sisodia, a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, also accused the BJP of "running away from the election of the mayor".

"Everyone saw the drama of the BJP. The public had gotten fed up with their rule in the MCD. They gave mountains of garbage and ruined the entire capital," Sisodia said.

"First, they avoided MCD elections and when the public has shown them the door, they are running away from the election of mayor," he said.

The BJP has become "Bhagti Janata Party". If it believes in democracy and the Constitution, the saffron party should accept their defeat in the MCD polls and ensure a smooth election of mayor, he said.

"We demand that the MCD House be reconvened and the mayoral election be held today only," Sisodia said.

He alleged that the BJP is strangulating democracy to keep the MCD under its control in an unconstitutional manner.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "The BJP was losing the mayor's election, so they got the house adjourned. The LG should decide the time of the election today itself.

The AAP has the support of 151 councillors, MLAs and MPs while the BJP has the support of only 111 corporators and MPs."

The BJP has started a "dangerous" trend, if they do not win elections, they do not allow the winning party to form a government, he said.

He also alleged that BJP councillors assaulted women councillors of the AAP in the presence of Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and former health minister Harshvardhan.

