Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy on Saturday criticized Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks on delimitation, accusing him of following Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's lead and spreading fear.

Reddy while speaking to ANI said, "He is opportunistically following the slogan being propagated by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin... Why is he spreading fear among people and MLAs?... First get clarity and see what the delimitation is going to be about and then raise the issues you have... MK Stalin is getting involved in this issue because he is losing his state. First it was the National Education Policy and now the ridiculous stunt of refusing to use the rupee symbol... Pinarayi Vijayan should focus on his state instead of the whole of South India."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Reddy's comments came after Vijayan suggested that the delimitation process must not meddle with the number of parliamentary seats. He said that states, which have implemented population control measures, shouldn't be punished since it would be "unfair".

The BJP spokesperson dismissed the concerns raised by Vijayan, emphasizing the need for clarity before making statements on such a complex issue. She further criticized the involvement of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, claiming that his actions were motivated by political losses in his own state.

Also Read | Shooting Caught on Camera in Aligarh: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead by 4 Bike-Borne Assailants in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Reddy also took aim at Stalin's earlier actions, including his opposition to the National Education Policy and the rupee symbol controversy, calling them "ridiculous stunts."

She urged Vijayan to "focus on his state instead of the whole of South India."

Meanhwile, CM Vijayan on Friday urged the central government to ensure "coordination of opinions" while making decisions on Lok Sabha constituency delimitation.

"The central government should be prepared to take a decision on the issue of Lok Sabha constituency delimitation through coordination of opinions," Vijayan said.

"The delimitation should be done without reducing the existing proportional share of seats of any state. States that have effectively implemented population control measures should not be punished. It is unfair to reduce the proportional representation in Parliament for states that have reduced their population in accordance with the population control programs and family planning policies introduced by the Central Government after independence," Vijayan said.

"It would be tantamount to rewarding states that have failed in all these," the Kerala CM added.

Vijayan also referred to the "temporary freezing" of the delimitation process in 1976 due to the enforcement of the 42nd Constitutional Amendment, which remained in place until the 2001 census to encourage population control.

"The delimitation process was previously carried out in the country in 1952, 1963 and 1973. However, in 1976, this process was temporarily frozen through the 42nd Constitutional Amendment until the 2001 census. This was to promote population control," he added.

Raising doubts over the central government's claims about the delimitation process, Vijayan said their assurances that southern states would receive additional seats on a proportional basis could not be taken at "face value." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)