Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 4 (ANI): The BJP has stepped up its campaign for Tripura elections with BJP president JP Nadda addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally on Friday and several other party leaders also reaching out to people across the northeastern state.

Nadda, who addressed a rally in Gomati district, said five years ago Tripura faced violence and disturbance but under the BJP rule, the state is witnessing development, connectivity and a boost to infrastructure.

"Tripura has become a peaceful state under BJP rule. I can see from people's faces that they're going to choose BJP again. Development has been the priority of our government, and we are ensuring to mainstream the women, poor, underprivileged and the downtrodden population of the state. The PM Ujjwala Yojana and PM Awas Yojana have been transforming people's lives here," he said.

"We are working for peace and development in Tripura. The state has immense potential in developing the tourism sector; be it sports, infrastructure, education or health, Tripura is making high strides on every front," he added.

The state will go to the polls for 60-member assembly on February 17.

Nadda referred to the efforts of the BJP government to empower the tribal community.

"It is a matter of pride for the tribal society that today our president is Droupadi Murmu. For 70 years no one cared for tribals. I am happy that eight central ministers are tribals, our CM is tribal. For tribal communities, the budget has been increased by four times."

He said the double engine government has changed the fate of Tripura. Nadda also lauded the union budget.

"Union Budget 2023-24, the first budget of 'Amrit Kaal' is a blueprint for India's development; it is filled with aspirations and a framework to make the nation's economy truly inclusive and empowered," he said.

"Today we can say with pride that it is the 'New Tripura' with new aspirations. PM Modi has a special concern for North East. Tripura is moving forward under BJP's rule. PM Modi had said that Tripura will make progress just like any other part of the country, and these five years stand as testimony to his very belief," he added.

Nadda also targeted the Congress and Left parties.

"There had always been corruption, violence, cheating under the Congress' rule, and under the Communists' rule. They have both come together now."

BJP posted a stunning victory in Tripura in the 2018 Assembly elections, a Left bastion. After its poll victory, BJP appointed Biplab Deb as Tripura Chief Minister and in May 2022 appointed Manik Saha for the role.

The BJP is re-contesting the polls in alliance with Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) which has fielded five candidates.

Tripura Chief Minister has been holding door-to-door campaigns in the state.

Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has exuded confidence that BJP "will win with an even bigger vote margin when polls are conducted in Tripura due later this month".

"Both Congress and Left will not win even a single seat," Biswa said at Suryamani Nagar in Tripura.

Union Minister Smriti Irani and film star-turned politician Mithun Chakraborty also addressed number of election rallies in support of BJP candidates in different parts of Tripura.

BJP and Congress announced their candidates for the Tripura assembly polls last week and the state set for a multi-cornered contest.

The Congress is contesting the Tripura Assembly elections in alliance with CPI-M.

(ANI)

