Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 28 (ANI): After the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan, a war of words has erupted between the BJP and the Left parties.

The ED on Tuesday had filed a case against Veena Vijayan, her IT company Exalogic Solutions, and some others to probe a case of alleged illegal payments made by a private mineral firm, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd, to her and the company.

After the ED initiated an investigation against Vijayan's daughter, CPI-M Kerala Secretary MV Govindan launched a scathing attack on the central probe agency, and called it "a laborer for the BJP".

"ED is working as a labourer. What is their credibility? Do you believe in them? It is one of the major agencies in the country, about which the Supreme Court has said that its credibility has been lost. They can target anyone. They are working as labourers for the BJP. Central agencies are always being used for political gains," Govindan said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister V Muraleedharan reacted to MV Govindan's criticism and asked the latter to explain the service that has been rendered by the Chief Minister's daughter for receiving such a huge amount of money.

"The central investigative agencies have initiated action against the Kerala Chief Minister's daughter. Those who say this is harassment or a political attack should first explain the service provided by the Chief Minister's daughter in receiving this large sum of money. That is why this is considered a kickback. For the kickback, naturally, there will be an inquiry," he said.

"Things will have to come out, all these facts will have to be laid bare before the concerned agencies and the people. So, there is no point in saying that they are being victimised. This victimhood theory will not stand before the public, and if not today, tomorrow, they will have to explain to the people the reason for the service that has been rendered by the Chief Minister's daughter for receiving such a huge amount of money," the Union Minister added.

Earlier, Pinarayi Vijayan had rejected allegations against his daughter Veena and her firm Exalogic Solutions of allegedly receiving "illegal payment" from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and said these were legal business deals.

"Exalogic had done business with several companies and CMRL was one of them. Exalogic received remuneration as part of a legal agreement with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited. There is a deduction of income tax at source and a payment of GST. It is understood that this has been disclosed in the income tax return of Exalogic Company," the Kerala CM had said. (ANI)

