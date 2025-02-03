New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Just two days ahead of assembly polls, Chief Minister Atishi on Monday alleged that the BJP members were "threatening" Aam Aadmi Party workers that if they work for the AAP they will get them "arrested".

The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the election results will be declared on February 8. Monday marked the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Also Read | Jaya Bachchan in Trouble: VHP Demands Samajwadi Party Leader Arrest Over 'Dead Bodies of Maha Kumbh Stampede Victims Thrown Into River' Claim.

In a post on X Atishi said, "This morning, BJP members threatened two of our workers - Aman Gambhir and Rita Chopra. They said that if they work for Aam Aadmi Party, they will get them arrested by the police. What kind of hooliganism has spread in the country! Now the BJP people are threatening in the name of the police! Amit Shah ji: The people of Delhi will answer this hooliganism on the 5th."

Reacting to it former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it "hooliganism."

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Pharmacist Sexually Assaults Multiple Women, Records Videos of Sex Acts in Davangere; Arrested.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Hooliganism is going on openly."

Earlier CM Atishi, during her roadshow in the Kalkaji assembly constituency on Monday, emphasised that votes are earned by winning the hearts of people and not by 'threatening' them.

Her statement comes in reaction to an anecdote she narrated, "An elderly woman told me that BJP's 'goons' had come, asking her not to vote for 'Jhaadu'. She told me that she will see what happens when she goes to vote on February 5."

"Votes are earned by winning the hearts of the people, not by threatening them. The people of Delhi will vote for us on our work," Atishi said while expressing confidence that AAP would form the government with a huge margin.

Speaking about the public response in her roadshow, Atishi said that the crowd gathered in such large numbers shows that people love Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

"The enthusiasm of the people and the number in which they have shown up shows that the people love Arvind Kejriwal. We have the power of people with us and this is what is important in democracy. Arvind Kejriwal's government will be formed with a huge margin," the Delhi CM said.

With the assembly elections in Delhi scheduled for Wednesday, Atishi and Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, where the AAP national convenor predicted that his party was going to secure a win on 55 assembly seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)