Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): Karnataka Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has stated that the party ticket might be given to Hindu candidates from any community but not to a Muslim.

"We might give the party ticket to any community among Hindus. Whoever we might give it to -- maybe Lingayats, Kurubas, Vokkaligas, or Brahmins but definitely, it will not be given to Muslims," Eshwarappa told media on Sunday.

Eshwarappa is a Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister. (ANI)

