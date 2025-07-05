New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may soon appoint a new national president, as the party has completed the process of appointing the required number of state presidents in accordance with its constitution.

Since the conclusion of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, internal discussions have been underway regarding several potential candidates for the top organisational post. The current BJP president, JP Nadda, officially completed his term in January 2023, but it was extended until June 2024 in view of the general elections. His term has since been extended again, allowing him to continue in the post for now.

The BJP has so far appointed state presidents for 26 states, clearing the path for the election of a new national president.

Among the names being considered for the role are several party leaders and Union Ministers, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupender Yadav, and Dharmendra Pradhan. BJP General Secretary Sunil Bansal and Vinod Tawde are also in the mix.

According to party sources, the BJP is considering three key factors while choosing its next president: organisational experience, regional balance and caste equations.

The party may soon form a Central Election Committee to oversee the process of electing the new national president. This committee would ensure the smooth conduct of nomination, scrutiny, and voting--if required.

The party recently began its internal organisational elections, starting with the appointment of state unit presidents nationwide.

According to the BJP's constitution, district presidents are elected after elections are held in half of the party's mandals (blocks). State presidents are chosen after elections in half of the districts, and the national president is elected only after state presidents have been appointed in at least half of the states.

On July 2, the BJP announced new state chiefs of 7 states and 2 Union Territories as part of the second phase of their organisational revamp.

The party had earlier appointed new state presidents in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (ANI)

