Lucknow, Apr 4 (PTI) The BJP will celebrate its foundation day on Saturday at all the party's 1.63 lakh booth unit offices in Uttar Pradesh, a statement issued on Thursday said.

This time the party's foundation day is being celebrated in the midst of the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read | Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Says Experienced Hunger for 120 Hours Non-Stop While Hitchhiking in Europe 50 Years Ago (Watch Video).

Through programmes, the BJP will reach out to people and appeal to them to vote for the party and bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power again, the statement said.

In a virtual meeting, BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and state unit general secretary (organisation) Dharampal took information about the preparations for the foundation day programmes.

Also Read | Gujarat: Two Workers Choke to Death While Cleaning Empty Storage Tank at Factory in Morbi Town, Case Registered.

Foundation day programmes will be held at all the 1.63 lakh booth unit offices in the state, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)