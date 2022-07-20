New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Delhi BJP office bearers will attend a three-day training programme in Mathura next week which will feature brainstorming sessions and lectures by senior party leaders over issues like municipal polls and ways to counter the AAP in the city.

BJP leaders, including those from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, will address the Delhi unit office bearers, district presidents, MPs and MLAs at the three day programme to be held at Vridavan in Mathura from July 26-28, a senior Delhi BJP functionary said on Wednesday.

"The party organises such training programmes for its leaders and workers to help them catch up with emerging political realities and challenges. Apart from the municipal polls that are likely to be held in the next six months, ways to counter the AAP will also be taken up in the programme," he said.

The BJP ruled the three municipal corporations of Delhi for three consecutive terms since 2007. The polls for the corporations were due in April this year, but the Centre unified the three corporations into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Now, the polls will take place after the Delimitation Commission formed by the Centre gives its report on redrawing the existing 272 wards. The process is likely to take up to six months, and the polls can be held after that, party leaders said.

A lot of emphasis these days is on social media and how to use it to proliferate the party ideology and achievements of the country under the BJP rule. Participants of the Mathura programme will also be upskilled about the ways to use various social media platforms effectively, said another Delhi BJP leader.

A similar brainstorming session was organised in Haridwar in August 2021 in which Delhi BJP leaders discussed the municipal corporation polls.

During the three-day Mathura programme, Delhi BJP leaders will also visit various temples and shrines in the city.

