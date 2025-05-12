New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra' from May 13 to 23 to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, sources said on Monday.

Senior BJP leaders, including Sambit Patra, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, will coordinate the Tiranga Yatra. Prominent Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states, and senior party leaders will lead the processions in different parts of the country, according to sources.

The campaign will also involve ex-servicemen, social workers, and prominent social figures who will lead the yatra.

During the campaign, the party will reach out to citizens across the nation to raise awareness about Operation Sindoor and its significance for India's security and sovereignty.

As part of this campaign, the BJP will organise press conferences throughout the country to highlight the success of Operation Sindoor. The party will also leverage social media influencers to amplify the message and reach a wider audience, source told ANI.

Earlier today, BJP's national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said that Operation Sindoor is a clear demonstration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to eliminate terrorists in their safe havens.

"The Prime Minister had resolved that India would eliminate terrorists in their safe havens. Operation Sindoor is a clear demonstration of that commitment," Patra said during a press conference on Monday.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5 pm. Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India takes "very serious note of these violations". India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. (ANI)

