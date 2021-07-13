Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 13 (ANI): Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party Chief K Surendran on Monday alleged that the state government is failing to take any action to curb crime against women in Kerala and said that the BJP would intensify protests in the coming days over the crime against women and children.

This comes after a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Idukki district.

Surendran has also demanded that a case should be registered against the Left MLA who allegedly said that the post-mortem of the victim is not required.

He alleged that the CPM MLA had tried to sabotage the case.

"Arjun is an active worker of the youth wing of CPI(M) in Kerala who brutally raped and murdered a six-year-old child in Vandiperiyar. The sitting MLA of the ruling front vehemently opposed the postmortem of the victim. The Kerala Police should book the MLA under POCSO," Surendran said.

"BJP will intensify protests in coming days against the crime against women and children in Kerala," he said.

"If the perpetrators are to be punished, they must be prosecuted by those in the administration but instead they are protecting them. Kerala is one of the leading states in the country where the accused in cases of sexual harassment go unpunished. Defendants escape because they are the ruling party," Surendran added.

V Muraleedharan, senior BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs said that the rise in the number of crimes against women and Children in Kerala speaks volumes of the misgovernance of the Pinarayi Vijayan regime.

"The rise in no of crimes against women and Children in Kerala speak volumes of the misgovernance of the Pinarayi Vijayan regime. It's shameful that women and children feel unsafe in God's own country. CPI(M) led Kerala Govt has been protecting and sheltering perpetrators," tweeted V Muraleedharan.

The victim was found hanging in her house in Churukkula in the Idukki district on June 30. The autopsy has confirmed that the girl was raped. (ANI)

