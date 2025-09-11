New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Seva Pakhwada, a 15-day nationwide campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Major Relief for Employees and Pensioners As Government Confirms New Panel Formation, Restoration of Old Pension Scheme on Agenda.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Thursday that the campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, beginning on the Prime Minister's birthday and concluding on Gandhi Jayanti.

To ensure the success of the initiative, BJP has appointed National General Secretary Sunil Bansal as the coordinator. He will oversee coordination with party leaders nationwide. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other BJP leaders have also been asked to plan and execute programs in their respective regions.

Also Read | Gariaband Encounter: 10 Maoists, Including Senior Leader, Killed; 26 Arrested in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said that Prime Minister Modi has strengthened values of service, cleanliness, and sensitivity in Indian politics. "Whether during crises, pandemics, or natural disasters, he has always inspired people to come together with a spirit of service," he added.

Sunil Bansal, the campaign coordinator, said that the party will strive to ensure millions benefit from blood donation camps. He also announced that health camps will be organised starting September 17 to reach as many people as possible.

On the Swachhata Abhiyan, Bansal noted that people will be encouraged to join in cleaning railway stations, bus stands, schools, and streets. Exhibitions highlighting developmental work during PM Modi's tenure will also be organised nationwide. Additionally, the campaign will feature intellectual conferences and interactions with experts from fields such as science, art, literature, and sports. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)