New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Days after a record performance in Gujarat, the BJP has stepped up its preparations for the next round of assembly polls with a meeting of the party's senior leaders from Tripura and the party's central leaders scheduled to take place on Sunday evening at the party headquarters in the national capital.

BJP is in power in Tripura and assembly polls are expected to be held early next year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, party general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh will be present in the meeting along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, union minister Protima Bhowmik, Tripura incharge Mahesh Sharma and senior leaders.

"We have had a number of discussions on election preparedness in Tripura but with now only a couple of months to go (for the polls) the party wants to assess where it stands," a source privy to the details told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Agartala later this month where he will announce a slew of development projects and also address a rally.

The assembly polls in Tripura are likely to be held by March 2023.

Apart from Congress, the BJP also faces a challenge from Trinamool Congress which is trying to expand in Tripura.

In the results of recent assembly polls, while the BJP came back to power with a record sweep in Gujarat, it lost to Congress in Himachal Pradesh. The vote margin between the Congress and BJP in Himachal Pradesh was less than one per cent. (ANI)

