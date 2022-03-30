By Pramod Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of racking up issues related to Hindutva in a bid to polarise the atmosphere ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) civic polls.

Also Read | Supreme Court Orders Detention of Man For A Day Till The Rising Of The Court For Forging Medical Certificate Seeking Extension Of Time To Surrender.

"BJP politics focuses on creating differences between Hindus and Muslims. They try to communalise society...They are trying to polarise the environment ahead of BMC polls because they have no other issue to contest the polls," said Patil in an exclusive interview to ANI.

Patil said that the BJP is bringing up issues like the removal of loudspeakers from mosques to divert the public from issues like employment, poverty and inflation.

Also Read | Javed Akhtar Recalls How Congress and BJP Worked Unitedly on Passing the Copyright Act of 1957.

"The permission to take out a procession during these festivals is given under the COVID-19 restriction in place. The restriction is imposed as per the Disaster Management Act. We will meet with Chief Minister soon to relax the restrictions as being done by other states," said Home Minister.

A delegation of BJP leaders met Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday seeking permission to take out processions during festivals like Gudi Padwa and also urged him to end the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are slated to be held this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)