Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of misusing power and alleged that it is using its "goons" to attack democracy.

"The BJP has done no work for the welfare of the common man. The entire country is watching the hooliganism the BJP is doing to get majority," Yadav said referring to the election to the upper house of the state legislature.

"The party is using goons to attack democracy. The BJP is enchanted by power and misusing it to attack the democratic process in the MLC elections," Yadav said at an event held to pay tributes to socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his 112th birth anniversary.

The leader's statement came a day after nomination papers of the party's two candidates for the state Legislative Council polls were rejected.

On Wednesday, a party candidate from Budaun withdrew his papers.

The SP had on Tuesday demanded that the nomination process for the elections to the state Legislative Council be started again, with Yadav alleging "either the nomination forms will not be allowed to be filed or the election or its results will be influenced".

According to a press statement issued on Wednesday by the Samajwadi Party here, Yadav visited Lohia Park and offered flowers to the leader's statue.

Senior Samajwadi Party leaders accompanied Yadav.

The SP chief while addressing his supporters at the venue said his party will continue to fight against unemployment, inflation and social injustice while leading the party shown by Ram Manohar Lohia.

"Inequality in society has increased, youngsters are without jobs. In these conditions, thoughts and ideas of Ram Manohar Lohia become relevant. Walking on his path, the Samajwadi Party will strive to make an equal society," said Yadav.

