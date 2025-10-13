Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 (ANI): BJP leader K Annamalai on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to order a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede that occurred during a rally held by actor and TVK chief Vijay on September 27. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of 41 people and left many others injured.

Speaking to mediapersons, the BJP leader stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu has consistently called for a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede. He expressed confidence that the CBI will conduct a thorough forensic investigation. Additionally, he described the judgment as a positive outcome for justice.

"We welcome the Supreme Court's direction and judgment today. Supreme Court has asked a lot of pertinent questions today. Tamil Nadu BJP, right from the day of the stampede in Karur have been consistently asking for a CBI probe. Two BJP workers of Tamil Nadu, in their own capacity have also filed an individual petition in the Supreme Court asking for a CBI inquiry. Today, Supreme Court has ordered for a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede issue because it said it's a national level disaster in which unfortunately 41 lives are lost... It is a good day for justice and we are very confident and sure the CBI will do a thorough forensic investigation and whoever is behind this incident, they will book them and charge them. We are waiting for that day..." said Annamalai.

The Supreme Court also ordered a three-member committee, headed by former SC judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, to monitor the CBI probe for a fair and impartial investigation into the tragedy.

Following the Supreme Court's order directing a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna dismissed claims that party chief Vijay arrived late at the campaign site in Karur and accused the DMK government of fabricating charges against the party.

He also alleged a deliberate conspiracy behind the tragedy that occurred during the party rally on September 27, which left 41 people dead.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Arjuna said, "Allegations that Vijay arrived late are completely baseless. The police assaulted TVK members as if they were terrorists. The DMK made efforts to suppress the TVK. Vijay arrived between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., the exact time permitted by the police. We clearly realised that the DMK was trying to paralyse our entire party. The government had planned to falsely implicate the TVK with fabricated charges. There is indeed a conspiracy behind the Karur crowd crush incident."

He also described the aftermath of the tragedy, stating that TVK members were required to remain at the Karur district border. According to Arjuna, the police warned that entering the area could lead to chaos and accused the DMK of targeting the party's district secretaries and other leaders in an attempt to suppress TVK's activities.

"After the crowd crush incident, we stayed at the Karur district border. The police told us that if we entered, there would be chaos, so we left. The DMK is trying to paralyse the party by arresting district secretaries and others," he said.

Furthermore, he expressed shock at the Madras High Court raising questions about Vijay's leadership. "After a one-man commission was set up, government officials started coming one by one to give interviews. It was shocking that the Madras High Court raised questions about Vijay's leadership qualities," he said. (ANI)

