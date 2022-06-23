Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the BJP will retain power in the state in the forthcoming Assembly polls on the basis of development works carried out by his government.

"We are ready for the polls. In Himachal Pradesh, during the four-and-a-half-year tenure of our government so far, we have undertaken all-round development," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Lord Krishna Idol Surgically Removed From Man's Food Pipe After He Swallows It Along With Holy Water.

"We worked with honesty and gave a transparent administration and several new initiatives were started in the state. We will again form the government on the basis of development we have undertaken," Thakur told reporters here.

He was here with MPs and MLAs of the BJP, who signed a nomination proposal in connection with the NDA's pick for the president's post, Droupadi Murmu.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Dead Body of Deepa Giri's Mother, Girl Who Performed Yoga With PM Narendra Modi on Yoga Day, Found in Nainital Lake.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present on the occasion.

Replying to a question, Thakur downplayed that AAP was going to make any gain in the hill state.

He said for the state's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a big contribution.

During past four and a half years, he has visited the state on seven occasions, he added.

Khattar while interacting with mediapersons said he is grateful to the people of Haryana, who have elected BJP and JJP candidates in municipal polls.

"Our alliance has got almost 60 percent votes," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)